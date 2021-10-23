Al-Sadr: UN Security Council's recognition of the election results is an argument against the naysayers
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-10-23T12:38:51+0000
Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, said that the United Nations Security Council's recognition of the Iraqi parliamentary election's results is vital to put an end to the stability of the country and reflects a "beautiful image" of Iraq's democracy.
The firebrand Shiite cleric tweeted earlier today, Saturday, "the Security Council's recognition of the Iraqi parliamentary election results and adopting its integrity -and iterating its technical superiority over its predecessors, in fact- reflects a beautiful image of the Iraqi democracy on the one hand, and gives hope that the parties claiming its results were forged will surrender on the other."
"Dragging the country into chaos and undermining the civil peace because they do not recognize the election results is shameful and further complicates the political scene and security situation and provides a negative perspective about them; something shall not be increased and repeated."
Al-Sadr called those parties to refrain from exercising pressure upon the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), Judiciary, and the Supreme Federal Court.