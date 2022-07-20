Al-Sadr: Turkey becomes more insolent by attacking the Iraqi territory

Shafaq News/ The head of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, called Iraqi authorities to escalate against Turkey for attacking Kurdistan Region.

"Turkey becomes more insolent, believing that Iraq can only respond with a weak condemnation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Al-Sadr said on Twitter.

Al-Sadr called for "escalation" and suggested "reducing diplomatic representation with Turkey and closing airports and border crossings between the two countries."

He also suggested, "to file a complaint to the United Nations through official channels and to cancel the security agreement with Turkey as soon as possible."

The Shiite Cleric said that Ankara must coordinate with the Iraqi government when it finds a threat on its borders. Otherwise, the attacks in the northern governorates and Kurdistan would "no longer be tolerated."

On Wednesday, the Turkish artillery targeted Iraqi Kurdistan's Zakho and the Bativa regions.

Shafaq News Agency learned that the four shells fell on the Barakh resort in Zakho.

Minister of Health in the Kurdistan Regional Government, Saman Al-Barzanji, revealed that nine tourists were killed and 22 others were injured in the attack.

The Iraqi Prime Minister, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, sent a high-level delegation to the Zakho region after the Turkish bombing.

A source in the Iraqi Foreign Ministry told Shafaq News Agency that Al-Kadhimi sent the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, Lt. Gen. Abdul Ameer Al-Shammari, Deputy Head of Joint Operations Command, and the PM's secretary.

Zakho district is a region in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq of the Duhok Governorate, located a few kilometers from the Iraq–Turkey border.

It is worth noting that the Turkish army has regularly attacked regions in Kurdistan, saying it targets PKK ammunition depots, caves, and other hideouts.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union, and the United States.