Al-Sadr: Such attacks aim to delay the US forces' exit from Iraq

Shafaq News / The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, commented on the recent attack on the vicinity of the US embassy.

Al-Sadr said in a tweet, "Some parties that claim to represent the resistance and attack the US embassy in the Green Zone, have injured civilians, women and children, and destroyed monuments of education and science."

"The people must not believe such acts, since they do it to delay the US forces' exit from Iraq, to preserve their pretext to use arms", he added.

Earlier today, a rocket attack targeted the US embassy in the Green Zone, Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News agency that three rockets were launched from the Karrara area in Baghdad, and were intercepted by the US C-RAM defense system.

The Iraqi security forces seized the rocket launchpad from which the rockets that targeted the vicinity of the US embassy were launched, a security source reported.

In addition, The security media cell confirmed Shafaq News agency's reports regarding a woman and a child who were injured in the attack.