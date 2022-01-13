Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Sadr: Such attacks aim to delay the US forces' exit from Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-13T19:37:15+0000
Al-Sadr: Such attacks aim to delay the US forces' exit from Iraq

Shafaq News / The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, commented on the recent attack on the vicinity of the US embassy.

Al-Sadr said in a tweet, "Some parties that claim to represent the resistance and attack the US embassy in the Green Zone, have injured civilians, women and children, and destroyed monuments of education and science."

"The people must not believe such acts, since they do it to delay the US forces' exit from Iraq, to preserve their pretext to use arms", he added.

Earlier today, a rocket attack targeted the US embassy in the Green Zone, Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News agency that three rockets were launched from the Karrara area in Baghdad, and were intercepted by the US C-RAM defense system.

The Iraqi security forces seized the rocket launchpad from which the rockets that targeted the vicinity of the US embassy were launched, a security source reported.

In addition, The security media cell confirmed Shafaq News agency's reports regarding a woman and a child who were injured in the attack.

related

Al-Sadr warns of disclosing the results of the investigation in Al-Kadhimi's assassination attempt

Date: 2021-11-26 11:46:27
Al-Sadr warns of disclosing the results of the investigation in Al-Kadhimi's assassination attempt

Al-Sadr to boycott the upcoming parliamentary elections

Date: 2021-07-15 07:41:35
Al-Sadr to boycott the upcoming parliamentary elections

Al-Sadr reveals his committee will conduct negotiations to form the new federal government

Date: 2021-10-14 10:49:12
Al-Sadr reveals his committee will conduct negotiations to form the new federal government

Al-Sadr reveals his position from Al-Kadhimi's changes in the public office

Date: 2020-09-14 19:49:25
Al-Sadr reveals his position from Al-Kadhimi's changes in the public office

Al-Sadr warns of threatening the civil peace in Iraq

Date: 2022-01-11 18:10:02
Al-Sadr warns of threatening the civil peace in Iraq

I will not allow another postponement of the elections, Al-Sadr said

Date: 2021-01-19 17:59:35
I will not allow another postponement of the elections, Al-Sadr said

Al-Sadr on Makhmour and Basra attacks: some parties might drag the country into peril for "seats"

Date: 2021-12-08 15:04:28
Al-Sadr on Makhmour and Basra attacks: some parties might drag the country into peril for "seats"

Al-Sadr: we should solve our problems without external intervention

Date: 2021-10-30 19:47:12
Al-Sadr: we should solve our problems without external intervention