Al-Sadr: "O God, accept our protests"

Shafaq News / The prominent Shiite cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr, commemorated on Monday, the anniversary of the revolution and death of Imam Hussein, which took place in Karbala.

Al-Sadr said in a tweet, "Peace be upon you, O Master of the Martyrs, peace be upon you and those who revolted with you..."

He added, "...O God, accept our protest in the Green Zone. We stand by you, not with your corrupt enemy. Reform and change will triumph over corruption in our beloved Iraq. Peace be upon Imam Hussein, and curse be upon his killers. Peace be upon those who seek reform."