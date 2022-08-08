Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Sadr: "O God, accept our protests"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-08T08:29:27+0000
Al-Sadr: "O God, accept our protests"

Shafaq News / The prominent Shiite cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr, commemorated on Monday, the anniversary of the revolution and death of Imam Hussein, which took place in Karbala.

Al-Sadr said in a tweet, "Peace be upon you, O Master of the Martyrs, peace be upon you and those who revolted with you..."

He added, "...O God, accept our protest in the Green Zone. We stand by you, not with your corrupt enemy. Reform and change will triumph over corruption in our beloved Iraq. Peace be upon Imam Hussein, and curse be upon his killers. Peace be upon those who seek reform."

related

Al-Sadr thanks al-Eidani for his "honorable position" during Saturday's session

Date: 2022-03-26 20:49:14
Al-Sadr thanks al-Eidani for his "honorable position" during Saturday's session

Al-Sadr warns of disclosing the results of the investigation in Al-Kadhimi's assassination attempt

Date: 2021-11-26 11:46:27
Al-Sadr warns of disclosing the results of the investigation in Al-Kadhimi's assassination attempt

Two leaders are the main supporters of the Iraqi PM

Date: 2020-10-14 13:47:42
Two leaders are the main supporters of the Iraqi PM

Dozens of al-Sadr's supporters rally towards the Green Zone

Date: 2022-07-27 15:17:12
Dozens of al-Sadr's supporters rally towards the Green Zone

The Shiite Framework to meet Al-Sadr within days, source

Date: 2022-03-21 09:09:15
The Shiite Framework to meet Al-Sadr within days, source

Shiite factions comment on Al-Sadr’s statement: We are not losers

Date: 2021-11-18 18:00:35
Shiite factions comment on Al-Sadr’s statement: We are not losers

Sadrist bloc to boycott the political process

Date: 2022-06-15 20:08:50
Sadrist bloc to boycott the political process

Al-Sadr warns of threatening the civil peace in Iraq

Date: 2022-01-11 18:10:02
Al-Sadr warns of threatening the civil peace in Iraq