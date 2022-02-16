Report

Al-Sadr: Iraqis should not suffer the downsides of dinar devaluation

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-16T11:03:05+0000
Al-Sadr: Iraqis should not suffer the downsides of dinar devaluation

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, on Wednesday said that the Iraqi citizens shall not be burdened by the downsides of the dinar devaluation, calling on the Iraqi government to take firm steps to curb the rise of prices.

"Raising the exchange rate of the dollar, regardless of its upsides and downsides, shall not bring the prices of the commodities, particularly the basic ones, higher," al-Sadr tweeted.

Al-Sadr called for holding the traders who tamper with the prices of the goods accountable, "particularly, with the holy month of Ramadan around the corner."

