Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Sadr: Iraq's real National day is the day it is liberated from corruption

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-03T11:53:01+0000
Al-Sadr: Iraq's real National day is the day it is liberated from corruption

Shafaq News / The prominent Shiite cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr, said on Monday that the day Iraq is liberated from corruption is the real National day. 

Al-Sadr said in a tweet, "Today is the National Iraqi day. Long live our free, strong, sovereign Iraq. The real national Iraqi day is the day it gets rid of corrupt people and corruption, when reform is achieved without a quota system, corruption, foreign interference, or militias."

Iraq's National Day celebrates and marks the independence of Iraq and the end of the British mandate on October 3rd, 1932.

related

Ayatollah Al-Sistani did not send Al-Sadr a message to unite the Shiite ranks, source

Date: 2022-05-17 09:39:40
Ayatollah Al-Sistani did not send Al-Sadr a message to unite the Shiite ranks, source

Al-Sadr: this is the "year of change"

Date: 2022-08-14 16:53:40
Al-Sadr: this is the "year of change"

If you are not ashamed of God, be ashamed of your people, Al-Sadr tweets

Date: 2021-01-26 19:20:55
If you are not ashamed of God, be ashamed of your people, Al-Sadr tweets

Al-Sadr reveals his vision to the political lineup to the post-election phase 

Date: 2021-10-31 19:28:13
Al-Sadr reveals his vision to the political lineup to the post-election phase 

Sadrist, Coordination Framework suspend their talks after the missile attack on Erbil

Date: 2022-03-14 18:41:02
Sadrist, Coordination Framework suspend their talks after the missile attack on Erbil

After meeting the Coordination Framework, al-Sadr insists on forming a "majority government"

Date: 2021-12-02 13:41:06
After meeting the Coordination Framework, al-Sadr insists on forming a "majority government"

Al-Sadr calls on his supporters to end their protests

Date: 2022-07-27 18:39:57
Al-Sadr calls on his supporters to end their protests

Al-Sadr instructs the Sadrist MPs not to attend the president election 

Date: 2022-02-05 09:03:29
Al-Sadr instructs the Sadrist MPs not to attend the president election 