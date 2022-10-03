Al-Sadr: Iraq's real National day is the day it is liberated from corruption
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-10-03T11:53:01+0000
Shafaq News / The prominent Shiite cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr, said on Monday that the day Iraq is liberated from corruption is the real National day.
Al-Sadr said in a tweet, "Today is the National Iraqi day. Long live our free, strong, sovereign Iraq. The real national Iraqi day is the day it gets rid of corrupt people and corruption, when reform is achieved without a quota system, corruption, foreign interference, or militias."
Iraq's National Day celebrates and marks the independence of Iraq and the end of the British mandate on October 3rd, 1932.