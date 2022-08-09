Al-Sadr: I would never give allegiance to corrupt

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement reiterated its rejection of delivering the power in Iraq to whom he called "the corrupts."

On Ashura occasion, Muqtada Al-Sadr tweeted, "I swear by god, the (corruption) would not control us, a person like me would not pay allegiance to a person like him (the corrupt), is there anyone to help us!?".

Al-Sadr's context was inspired by Hussein ibn Ali's speech (the third Shia Imam, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad) in Karbala, who said that he would never accept to give allegiance to Yazid Ibn Muawiya, who considered him corrupt, which finally led to his martyrdom.

Every year, on the tenth of Muharram, Ashura, Shia Muslims commemorate the occasion with mourning rituals.

The commemoration has a great socio-political value to the Shia.

The mourning gatherings increasingly took on a political aspect, with clerics and Shia political figures comparing the oppressors of the time with Imam Husain's enemies and calling people to revolute against oppression.

On the other hand, some countries have banned this commemoration.

The occasion was also a theater for assassinations and explosions; many people were killed in different Ashura marches in India, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Afghanistan.