Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Sadr: I would never give allegiance to corrupt

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-09T06:26:31+0000
Al-Sadr: I would never give allegiance to corrupt

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement reiterated its rejection of delivering the power in Iraq to whom he called "the corrupts."

On Ashura occasion, Muqtada Al-Sadr tweeted, "I swear by god, the (corruption) would not control us, a person like me would not pay allegiance to a person like him (the corrupt), is there anyone to help us!?".

Al-Sadr's context was inspired by Hussein ibn Ali's speech (the third Shia Imam, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad) in Karbala, who said that he would never accept to give allegiance to Yazid Ibn Muawiya, who considered him corrupt, which finally led to his martyrdom.

Every year, on the tenth of Muharram, Ashura, Shia Muslims commemorate the occasion with mourning rituals.

The commemoration has a great socio-political value to the Shia.

The mourning gatherings increasingly took on a political aspect, with clerics and Shia political figures comparing the oppressors of the time with Imam Husain's enemies and calling people to revolute against oppression.

On the other hand, some countries have banned this commemoration.

The occasion was also a theater for assassinations and explosions; many people were killed in different Ashura marches in India, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Afghanistan.

related

Al-Sadr reiterates the call for a national majority government 

Date: 2022-01-08 12:23:11
Al-Sadr reiterates the call for a national majority government 

Barzani headquarters denies claims about al-Sadr's response to leader Barzani 

Date: 2022-04-29 17:41:20
Barzani headquarters denies claims about al-Sadr's response to leader Barzani 

Al-Sadr warns of independent MPs of death threats by defeated parties

Date: 2021-11-24 20:51:54
Al-Sadr warns of independent MPs of death threats by defeated parties

Al-Sadr discusses budget-related issues with al-Halbousi and all-Kaabi

Date: 2021-04-01 12:05:08
Al-Sadr discusses budget-related issues with al-Halbousi and all-Kaabi

Al-Sadr and Co to convene with the Coordination Framework in Baghdad soon; source says

Date: 2022-01-31 15:16:35
Al-Sadr and Co to convene with the Coordination Framework in Baghdad soon; source says

Al-Sadr submits five suggestions to overcome the economic crisis in Iraq

Date: 2022-03-05 10:22:32
Al-Sadr submits five suggestions to overcome the economic crisis in Iraq

Sadrist figure: public servants will sign in blood on obedience and loyalty

Date: 2021-11-14 19:35:04
Sadrist figure: public servants will sign in blood on obedience and loyalty

Al-Sadr instructs mosque preachers to deliver "his greetings" to electricity departments in the country 

Date: 2022-07-21 11:34:39
Al-Sadr instructs mosque preachers to deliver "his greetings" to electricity departments in the country 