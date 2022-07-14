Report

Al-Sadr: I stand by the people's choice

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-14T09:44:17+0000
Al-Sadr: I stand by the people's choice

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, confirmed that he "will not enter into sedition" against any party.

Al-Sadr said, "The choice is for the people, and as I supported them previously, I would in the coming days if they want to stand (demonstrate) for reform."

"The voice of Friday prayer is louder than any other protest…and I will not participate in any sedition,"

It is worth noting that last June, 64 new members of Parliament took their oaths, replacing most of the 73 members whom Shia populist leader Muqtada al-Sadr called on to resign from the Iraqi Parliament.

The unprecedented, but swift, move upset the electoral map in favor of Sadr's rival – the Coordination Framework.

The withdrawal came after the Sadr-led Save the Homeland Coalition, which included the Kurdistan Democratic Party (led by Masoud Barzani) and Sunni Al-Siyada bloc (led by Speaker of the Parliament Mohammed Halbousi and businessman Khamis al-Khanjar), over many months, failed to form a majoritarian government.

Al-Sadr reiterated that he decided to withdraw from the political process because he did not want to participate in a government with "corrupters."

