Al-Sadr: Civil peace in my country will not be shaken

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-13T21:19:50+0000
Al-Sadr: Civil peace in my country will not be shaken

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, stressed on Wednesday that "civil peace" in Iraq will not be affected, indicating that his Movement will not be a party to any conflict.

Al-Sadr said on Twitter, "Civil peace in my country will not be shaken. I only care about the safety of the people and the safety of Iraq."

"Restraint and prioritizing public interests over private ones…We are the resistance to occupation, terrorism, and normalization, and we will not reach out to any Iraqi."

Al-Sadr concluded, "We will fight corruption by the law, and a prime minister, neither eastern nor western, to restore Iraq's prestige and strength."

Al-Sadr's comment comes in response to the coordinating framework of the Shiite forces, which warned on Wednesday evening of dangers threatening Iraqi civil peace, stressing its rejection of the results announced by the Electoral Commission.

According to the preliminary results, the "Sadr bloc" still keeps the highest number of seats in Parliament, with 73.

The Alliance of Progress (Takadum), led by the Parliament speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi came second with 73 seats. Former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki led the State of Law Coalition with 37 seats, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party led by Masoud Barzani with 32 seats.

