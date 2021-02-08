Report

Al-Sadr Brigades announce the "general Mobilization"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-08T14:51:05+0000
Al-Sadr Brigades announce the "general Mobilization"

Shafaq News / The Sadrist movement triggered the "General Mobilization" following information about ISIS's intention to launch "major" attacks in the capital, Baghdad, and other governorates, a source in "al-Salam Brigades" revealed.

The source who preferred to remain anonymous told Shafaq News Agency, "al-Salam Brigades announced the General Mobilization among its fighters."

He explained that the brigades had received "confirmed intel about the intention of ISIS to launch large-scale attacks in Baghdad and other governorates."

The source added that the attacks would be accompanied by "chaos and sabotage incidents carried out by other parties allied with the terrorist organization," without revealing those parties' identity.

"The brigades were ordered to raise readiness and alertness to the highest levels and await the directives of the Command, which will be issued later."

