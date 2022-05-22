Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al Sadiq to lead a new initiative to solve the Iraqi political crisis

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-22T18:52:45+0000
Al Sadiq to lead a new initiative to solve the Iraqi political crisis

Shafaq News / A reliable political source revealed to Shafaq News agency that the new Iranian ambassador to Baghdad, Mohammed al Sadiq, is leading an initiative to resolve the current political impasse in Iraq, instead of The commander of the Quds Force in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, General Ismail Qaani.

The source said that the new ambassador has strong ties and is in contact with all Iraqi political parties.

In addition, the source added that Muqtada al-Sadr had preciously rejected Iranian initiatives to solve the crisis, which prompted Al Sadiq to meet other Iraqi political figures, especially allies of the Sadrist movement from the Kurdistan Democratic Party and al-Siyada coalition, according to the source.

related

How can Iran retaliate against Israel for Fakhrizadeh’ assassination?

Date: 2020-12-04 09:34:01
How can Iran retaliate against Israel for Fakhrizadeh’ assassination?

For unknown reasons, Iran reduces gas supply to Iraqi power production plants

Date: 2021-08-05 19:54:29
For unknown reasons, Iran reduces gas supply to Iraqi power production plants

JP: Iran will blackmail world using nuclear threat to Ukraine

Date: 2022-03-24 17:11:05
JP: Iran will blackmail world using nuclear threat to Ukraine

The U.S. attempts to survive in Iraq are "futile", Iranian senior military official says

Date: 2021-04-07 08:40:05
The U.S. attempts to survive in Iraq are "futile", Iranian senior military official says

Iran to assist in revealing those involved in the attempt to assassinate Al-Kadhimi

Date: 2021-11-08 08:14:14
Iran to assist in revealing those involved in the attempt to assassinate Al-Kadhimi

Iran will reject any behavior that threats Iraq’s security, Iran’s Foreign Minister says

Date: 2021-04-26 17:30:59
Iran will reject any behavior that threats Iraq’s security, Iran’s Foreign Minister says

Iran updates its list of individuals involved in the assassination of Soleimani

Date: 2020-12-31 07:46:41
Iran updates its list of individuals involved in the assassination of Soleimani

Iran's ambassador to Baghdad on RCD Forum: Iran will aid Iraq's reconstruction

Date: 2021-08-30 15:44:26
Iran's ambassador to Baghdad on RCD Forum: Iran will aid Iraq's reconstruction