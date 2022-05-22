Al Sadiq to lead a new initiative to solve the Iraqi political crisis

Shafaq News / A reliable political source revealed to Shafaq News agency that the new Iranian ambassador to Baghdad, Mohammed al Sadiq, is leading an initiative to resolve the current political impasse in Iraq, instead of The commander of the Quds Force in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, General Ismail Qaani.

The source said that the new ambassador has strong ties and is in contact with all Iraqi political parties.

In addition, the source added that Muqtada al-Sadr had preciously rejected Iranian initiatives to solve the crisis, which prompted Al Sadiq to meet other Iraqi political figures, especially allies of the Sadrist movement from the Kurdistan Democratic Party and al-Siyada coalition, according to the source.