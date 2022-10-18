Report

Al-Saadi meets with NATO commander in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-18
Al-Saadi meets with NATO commander in Iraq

Shafaq News / The Head of the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service, Lt. Gen Abdulwahab Al-Saadi, received on Tuesday the Commander of the NATO mission in Iraq, Lieutenant General Giovanni M. Iannucci.

Iannucci said during the meeting, "CTS plays a pivotal role in the security of Iraq."

For his part, al-Saadi briefed the NATO commander on the pieces of training and military operations the service has recently carried out.

The two parties discussed forming a special force, affiliated with the CTS, to carry out qualitative missions.

