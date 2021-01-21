Report

Al-Saadi arrives in Dhi Qar heading a security force

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-21T15:47:49+0000
Al-Saadi arrives in Dhi Qar heading a security force

Shafaq News / An informed security source in Dhi Qar governorate said that Lieutenant General Abdel Wahab Al-Saadi, commander of the Anti-Terrorism Service, arrived at the governorate heading a security force.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Al-Saadi's visit came without prior notice", adding that he is currently running a meeting at the Imam Ali Air Base.

Meanwhile, a source in the agency told Shafaq News Agency, "The visit comes as part of an inspection tour of the southern sector, and will later include Basra Governorate."

"Al-Saadi will discuss the security plans for his forces in the southern sector of the country", the source pointed out.

