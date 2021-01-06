Al-Rutba commissioner denies reports on security breach near the district

Shafaq News/ The local administration of Al-Rutba district in al-Anbar governorate denied on Wednesday reports on ISIS attacks on sites of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi in the desert region, confirming that no security breach had been recorded in the district and the surrounding areas.

The commissioner of al-Rutba, Imad al-Dulaimi, described the reports, in a statement to Shafaq News agency, as "unfounded", stressing, "no security breach or attack on any security forces in the district was recorded."

Al-Dulaimi added that the deployment of the Iraqi army forces, on the occasion of its establishment, prevented any security breach in the governorate, hoping that social media activists would be more careful when spreading fake news, which raises panic among the people of the governorate.

Several news websites and social media networks reported this evening, Wednesday, news that a group of ISIS militants attacked a barracks of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi in the desert areas near Al-Rutba district of al-Anbar Governorate, western Iraq. The reports claimed that a member of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi was killed, and two others were killed in the attack.