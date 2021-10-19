Al-Rubaie: parties who insisted upon "majority" prior to the election, call for consensus now?

Shafaq News/ The head of the Sadrist movement's political commission, Nassar al-Rubaie, lambasted the parties that adopted "consensus" approach after their defeat in the elections, even though they endorsed majority governance before. Al-Rubaie's remarks came during a meeting he held with Russia's Ambassador to Iraqi, Elbrus Kotrachev, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier today, Tuesday. According to a readout issued by the Commission, the meeting discussed updates on the political arena kn Iraq and the Middle East, the Iraqi parliamentary election, and a spectrum of issues of mutual interest. "The talks are progressing smoothly. Great understandings have been made. The Government will be formed in a record time," al-Rubaie said. The Sadrist leader said that some parties that insisted on the majority forming the government prior to the polls, have switched lanes to the consensus discourse after their defeat." We believe that the Government-Opposition polarity is crucial because we believe that the opposition can effectively monitor the government and reform it." For his part, the Russian diplomat congratulated the Sadrist movement for the win, expressing his country's willingness to cooperate with Iraq in different fields.

