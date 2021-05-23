Report

Al-Rifai DC reveals truth behind armed attack on district building

Date: 2021-05-23T13:18:17+0000
Shafaq News / Ammar al-Rikabi, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of al-Rifai district in the Dhi Qar governorate, revealed on Sunday the truth behind the news of an anonymous armed attack on the district headquarters.

Al-Rikabi told Shafaq News Agency, “The news of an armed attack and the injury of a police officer are unfounded.”

He revealed, “Security in the district is stable and has not been breached.”

On Sunday, social media had circulated news about an armed attack on al-Rifai district building by unidentified individuals.

