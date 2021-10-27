Al-Rashad bloody attack was planned days ago, MP says

Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of the Injaz movement, Baqir Jabr al-Zubaidi, said that the bloody ISIS attack on Al-Rashad village was "planned days ago".

Al-Zubaidi, who held several positions in previous Iraqi governments, said, "the (attack) was planned days ago, and the forces in charge knew nothing about it. This shows the great lack of intelligence efforts."

"We must point out here to the reasons that made the security problem intractable, namely the security situation of the disputed areas, which have become havens for terrorists to cross into the depths of Iraqi territory."

The Secretary-General of the "Injaz" movement addressed the Shiite political forces, saying, "You are too drown in political conflicts."

Earlier today, a security source in Diyala reported that the number of casualties in al-Rashad village attack has exceeded 30.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that until the moment, there are 14 deaths and more than 15 wounded.

ISIS armed men attacked with medium and light weapons a gathering in the village of al-Rashad, and opened fire at the residents' houses before they fled.

A security source in Diyala had revealed earlier this morning the details of the incident in Al-Rashad village on the outskirts of al-Miqdadiyah district, northeast of the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS terrorists had earlier kidnapped three civilians from Al-Rashad, and demanded a ransom for their release.

The source added, "While the families of the kidnapped were going to receive their children in exchange for a ransom, ISIS terrorists opened fire, which caused panic among the people, who started running and fell into the terrorists' ambush, leaving more than 30 victims and wounded from the Bani Tamim tribe.

The source added that all the villages surrounding the site of the attack are fully secured, and they have not witnessed any incident or terrorist attack over the past years, indicating that the attack is the most violent in Diyala in many years.