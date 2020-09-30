Al-Radwaniyah explosion: officers were arrested

Shafaq News/ Baghdad Operations Command arrested, on Wednesday, a number of officers and security forces in death of a family in Al-Radwaniyah, Baghdad.

According to a document issued by Command, 3 officers (two majors and a captain) and a security employee were arrested today.

On Monday, five dead (3 children and 2 women) and two injuries were reported as a result of the missile attack near Baghdad Airport, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi had directed the arrest of the security force holding the accident area.

For its part, Interior Minister Othman Al-Ghanmi said on Monday, "The Ministry of Interior was able to reach the perpetrators in Al-Radwaniyah crime."