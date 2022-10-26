Al-Qadisiyah court sentences Thaer al-Tayyeb's killer to additional 10 years in prison

Shafaq News/ Kifah al-Kurayti, a death row inmate convicted for killing an Iraqi activist, has been handed additional ten years in prison for a different charge, al-Qadisiyah Criminal Court said on Wednesday.

A judicial source told Shafaq News Agency that the court found the convict guilty of blowing up a pub in the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, and sentenced him to ten years and a month in prison.

Al-Kurayti was handed the death penalty yesterday for being involved in the assassination of different figures in al-Diwaniyah, most notably activist Thaer al-Tayyeb.