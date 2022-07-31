Al-Nujaifi warns of the outbreak of a civil war in Iraq

Shafaq News / The Secretary-General of the "United for Iraq" Party, Atheel al-Nujaifi, warned of the outbreak of a civil war in Iraq.

al-Nujaifi said in a statement on Sunday that the deteriorating security situation in the country says that a civil war might begin in Iraq, noting, "the only way to avoid this fate is to resort to the people, which represents the source of every authority."

He called for holding an emergency parliamentary session to amend the election law, re-form the electoral committee, and schedule the next early parliamentary elections.