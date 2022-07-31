Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Nujaifi warns of the outbreak of a civil war in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-31T10:44:10+0000
Al-Nujaifi warns of the outbreak of a civil war in Iraq

Shafaq News / The Secretary-General of the "United for Iraq" Party, Atheel al-Nujaifi, warned of the outbreak of a civil war in Iraq.

al-Nujaifi said in a statement on Sunday that the deteriorating security situation in the country says that a civil war might begin in Iraq, noting, "the only way to avoid this fate is to resort to the people, which represents the source of every authority."

He called for holding an emergency parliamentary session to amend the election law, re-form the electoral committee, and schedule the next early parliamentary elections.

related

Al-Nujaifi: the obsession with Mosul has not ended

Date: 2021-01-28 18:07:45
Al-Nujaifi: the obsession with Mosul has not ended

Those opposing the international supervision over the elections want to rig it, the Iraq Front leader says

Date: 2021-02-07 09:53:35
Those opposing the international supervision over the elections want to rig it, the Iraq Front leader says

Al-Nujaifi receives a delegation of the KDP

Date: 2021-02-08 13:28:28
Al-Nujaifi receives a delegation of the KDP

Al-Nujaifi warns of "Chaos" in South Iraq

Date: 2020-08-30 12:11:07
Al-Nujaifi warns of "Chaos" in South Iraq

The Victory responds to Al-Nujaifi's accusations to Al-Abadi

Date: 2021-02-20 16:14:01
The Victory responds to Al-Nujaifi's accusations to Al-Abadi

Nujaifi's front reveals secret moves about electoral districts

Date: 2020-09-07 16:28:24
Nujaifi's front reveals secret moves about electoral districts

Al-Nujaifi on replicating Jurf al-Sakhr experience: untenable wishes

Date: 2021-05-03 13:22:52
Al-Nujaifi on replicating Jurf al-Sakhr experience: untenable wishes

The Iraqi front appoints Ahmed Abdul-Jubouri as head of the Bloc

Date: 2020-10-27 19:47:35
The Iraqi front appoints Ahmed Abdul-Jubouri as head of the Bloc