Al-Nujaifi: the obsession with Mosul has not ended

Shafaq News / The former governor of Nineveh, a leader in the Iraqi front, Atheel al-Nujaifi, commented today on parliamentary statements reporting that the suicide bomber who blew himself up in Al-Tayaran Square in Baghdad last week came from the city Mosul.

Al-Nujaifi told Shafaq News Agency that it is known that terrorism does not have any base or acceptance in Mosul", stressing that any accusation of this kind stems from underlying concerns that are not based on real data.

Al-Nujaifi added, "It seems that the obsession and fear of Mosul have not ended with its almost complete destruction. That is why such accusations are far from reality, and have specific purposes."

Thirty-two people were killed, and 110 others were injured in two suicide bombings that targeted a popular market in Al-Tayaran Square in central Baghdad on January 21.

Iraqi representatives indicated that the preliminary information confirms that the suicide bomber who blew himself up was coming from the city of Mosul.