Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Nujaifi: the obsession with Mosul has not ended

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-28T18:07:45+0000
Al-Nujaifi: the obsession with Mosul has not ended

Shafaq News / The former governor of Nineveh, a leader in the Iraqi front, Atheel al-Nujaifi, commented today on parliamentary statements reporting that the suicide bomber who blew himself up in Al-Tayaran Square in Baghdad last week came from the city Mosul.

Al-Nujaifi told Shafaq News Agency that it is known that terrorism does not have any base or acceptance in Mosul", stressing that any accusation of this kind stems from underlying concerns that are not based on real data.

Al-Nujaifi added, "It seems that the obsession and fear of Mosul have not ended with its almost complete destruction. That is why such accusations are far from reality, and have specific purposes."

Thirty-two people were killed, and 110 others were injured in two suicide bombings that targeted a popular market in Al-Tayaran Square in central Baghdad on January 21.

Iraqi representatives indicated that the preliminary information confirms that the suicide bomber who blew himself up was coming from the city of Mosul.

related

Al-Nujaifi warns of "chaos" that may afflict Iraq

Date: 2020-11-24 09:45:53
Al-Nujaifi warns of "chaos" that may afflict Iraq

The "sedition document" must be canceled, Al-Nujaifi says

Date: 2020-11-26 10:21:55
The "sedition document" must be canceled, Al-Nujaifi says

Al-Nujaifi discusses the endowments agreement with the Jordanian ambassador to Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-06 11:01:23
Al-Nujaifi discusses the endowments agreement with the Jordanian ambassador to Baghdad

MP Ahmed Al-Jubouri withdraws from Al-Nujaifi's alliance

Date: 2020-12-08 12:36:13
MP Ahmed Al-Jubouri withdraws from Al-Nujaifi's alliance

Al-Nujaifi warns of "Chaos" in South Iraq

Date: 2020-08-30 12:11:07
Al-Nujaifi warns of "Chaos" in South Iraq

Nujaifi's front reveals secret moves about electoral districts

Date: 2020-09-07 16:28:24
Nujaifi's front reveals secret moves about electoral districts

The Iraqi front appoints Ahmed Abdul-Jubouri as head of the Bloc

Date: 2020-10-27 19:47:35
The Iraqi front appoints Ahmed Abdul-Jubouri as head of the Bloc

AL-Nujaifi will not be dismissed from the parliament, a parliamentary source confirms

Date: 2020-11-07 15:00:49
AL-Nujaifi will not be dismissed from the parliament, a parliamentary source confirms