Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Nujaifi states his position on Al-Kadhimi's initiative

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-08T15:48:23+0000
Al-Nujaifi states his position on Al-Kadhimi's initiative

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Salvation and Development Front, Osama al-Nujaifi, announced his support to the PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's initiative to conduct a national dialogue in the country.

Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, invited the government opponents to a "frank and open national dialogue" based on "security, peace, and prosperity" of Iraq.

Al-Nujaifi said in a tweet, "On the fifth of March, we issued a statement in the name of the Salvation and Development Front, in which we stressed the importance of opening a new page based on the rehabilitation of the Iraqi identity."

 He added, "We find in Al-Kadhimi's invitation an occasion to activate a serious dialogue consistent with the aspirations of the people and their desire to overcome the crises and sufferings and establish a new stage."

Al-Kadhimi said in a speech today, "the government is committed to the will of the people to attain security, peace, reconstruction, and prosperity," calling the different components, sects, and nationalities to join hands as "Pope and Sayyid al-Sistani's hands joined."

The Prime Minister invited "the different political forces, popular and youth actors, as well as the government opponents" to "the table of a dialogue that is accountable before the people and the history."

 Al-Kadhimi called on the political forces and parties to "prevail the interests of the homeland, shun the language of convulsive rhetoric and political retraction, and work for the success of early elections  to restore the people's faith and confidence in the state and the democratic system."

related

MP Nahla Al-Fahdawi withdraws from the recently formed Iraqi Front

Date: 2020-10-30 19:42:45
MP Nahla Al-Fahdawi withdraws from the recently formed Iraqi Front

An Iraqi bloc is anxious about Shiite endowment movements in the liberated cities

Date: 2020-12-28 17:28:05
An Iraqi bloc is anxious about Shiite endowment movements in the liberated cities

Political forces are Iraq ‘DILEMMA, Al-Nujaifi says

Date: 2021-02-01 10:02:21
Political forces are Iraq ‘DILEMMA, Al-Nujaifi says

“National Salvation Project", a new alliance prepares for Iraqi elections

Date: 2021-02-24 20:38:37
“National Salvation Project", a new alliance prepares for Iraqi elections