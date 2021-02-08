Al-Nujaifi receives a delegation of the KDP

Shafaq News/ The head of the Salvation and Development Front, Osama al-Nujaifi, and the delegation of the Kurdistan Democratic Party headed by Hoshyar Zebari, stressed on Monday the importance of international monitoring and supervision of the upcoming elections.

The Salvation and Development Front said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, that the head of the front, Osama Al-Nujaifi, received today a delegation of the Kurdistan Democratic Party headed by Hoshyar Zebari. The meeting, which was attended by figures from the Front's leadership, discussed essential files, including national alliances, the relationship between the two parties, the international monitoring and supervision of the upcoming elections, and the 2021 budget.

Al-Nujaifi confirmed, according to the statement, that the Salvation and Development Front is clutching at straws to invigorate the national identity away from the impediments of the political process, indicating that the front views the upcoming elections as an opportunity to promote a national space that accommodates all if it was according to acceptable standards under international auspices.

Al-Nujaifi referred to the close relations that bind him personally and the front with the Democratic Party and its leadership, stressing that the front was the first to seek to create international oversight and supervision by expanding the mandate granted to UNAMI in Iraq, and this helps give the credibility of the elections before the Iraqi citizen and the international community.

For his part, Zebari said that the Kurdistan Democratic Party supports creating a national space that accommodates all the components, which is vital to address the shortcomings by the forces present on the ground.

Zebari highlighted the party leadership’s contentment with the role that al-Nujaifi and his national Front plays and its desire to support the cooperation.

He stressed the importance of international oversight and supervision over the upcoming elections, then addressed the budget issue, emphasizing the need for national understanding in accordance with reciprocal commitments between the region and the government.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the statement stressed that the meeting agreed on continuous communication and coordination.