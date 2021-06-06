Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Nujaifi meets Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani in Erbil

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-06T13:03:33+0000
Al-Nujaifi meets Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani in Erbil

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani and head of the Salvation and Development Front Osama al-Nujaifi stressed the need to hold the next Iraqi elections on their scheduled date.

Barzani's office said in a statement that the latter received al-Nujaifi in his office in Erbil, where they discussed the latest political developments in Iraq and the upcoming elections.

The statement indicated that Barzani and al-Nujaifi stressed the need to hold the elections on the specified date, and commended the international interest in the upcoming Iraqi elections.

According to the statement, the two parties discussed the situation in Nineveh, and laid emphasis on the need to build a civil and democratic state in Iraq

related

Al-Kadhimi, Barzani agree on protecting the borders

Date: 2021-06-05 20:59:51
Al-Kadhimi, Barzani agree on protecting the borders

Al-Nujaifi receives a delegation of the KDP

Date: 2021-02-08 13:28:28
Al-Nujaifi receives a delegation of the KDP

Al-Nujaifi warns of "Chaos" in South Iraq

Date: 2020-08-30 12:11:07
Al-Nujaifi warns of "Chaos" in South Iraq

The Victory responds to Al-Nujaifi's accusations to Al-Abadi

Date: 2021-02-20 16:14:01
The Victory responds to Al-Nujaifi's accusations to Al-Abadi

Nujaifi's front reveals secret moves about electoral districts

Date: 2020-09-07 16:28:24
Nujaifi's front reveals secret moves about electoral districts

Al-Nujaifi on replicating Jurf al-Sakhr experience: untenable wishes

Date: 2021-05-03 13:22:52
Al-Nujaifi on replicating Jurf al-Sakhr experience: untenable wishes

The Iraqi front appoints Ahmed Abdul-Jubouri as head of the Bloc

Date: 2020-10-27 19:47:35
The Iraqi front appoints Ahmed Abdul-Jubouri as head of the Bloc

Al-Nujafi: U.S. forces no longer have a major influence in Iraq

Date: 2021-05-23 10:07:39
Al-Nujafi: U.S. forces no longer have a major influence in Iraq