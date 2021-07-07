Al-Nujaifi: armed groups seek to damage the region's stability

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Iraqi Salvation and Development Front, Atheel al-Nujaifi, said today that armed groups seek to achieve two specific goals, through the continuous bombing of Erbil.

Al-Nujaifi told Shafaq News Agency, "The goal of continuing the bombing of Erbil is to strike the stability of the Kurdistan Region and escape from the crises that afflict some parties."

"These armed groups find stability and normal life as an enemy. They cannot live but amid crises, and that is why they bombard Erbil every now and then. However, such operations have not and will not affect the security, stability, and progress of the region."

Yesterday, the Counter-Terrorism Service in the Kurdistan Region announced that Erbil International Airport was bombed by a booby-trapped drone.