Al-Nujafi: U.S. forces no longer have a major influence in Iraq

Shafaq News / The leader of the Iraqi Salvation and Development Front, Atheel Al-Nujaifi, commented today on the Shiite armed factions' threat to escalate military action against the U.S. presence in the country.

Al-Nujaifi said told Shafaq News agency that U.S. forces no longer have a major influence in the Iraqi political arena, noting that negotiations between Baghdad and Washington are still ongoing.

Al-Nujaifi added, "U.S. forces will withdraw from Iraq if this matter poses real risks to them. They do not want to risk a turbulent Iraqi situation."

"The armed factions' threat against the American presence will not affect holding early parliamentary elections," pointing out, "this escalation is a kind of embarrassment for the government of Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, and an attempt to make it cut off military relations with the United States of America."

Yesterday, the "Iraqi resistance" factions vowed to launch escalating attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq, according to a statement issued by the Iraqi Resistance Coordination.