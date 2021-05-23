Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Nujafi: U.S. forces no longer have a major influence in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-23T10:07:39+0000
Al-Nujafi: U.S. forces no longer have a major influence in Iraq

Shafaq News / The leader of the Iraqi Salvation and Development Front, Atheel Al-Nujaifi, commented today on the Shiite armed factions' threat to escalate military action against the U.S. presence in the country.

Al-Nujaifi said told Shafaq News agency that U.S. forces no longer have a major influence in the Iraqi political arena, noting that negotiations between Baghdad and Washington are still ongoing.

Al-Nujaifi added, "U.S. forces will withdraw from Iraq if this matter poses real risks to them. They do not want to risk a turbulent Iraqi situation."

"The armed factions' threat against the American presence will not affect holding early parliamentary elections," pointing out, "this escalation is a kind of embarrassment for the government of Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, and an attempt to make it cut off military relations with the United States of America."

Yesterday, the "Iraqi resistance" factions vowed to launch escalating attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq, according to a statement issued by the Iraqi Resistance Coordination.

related

MP Ahmed Al-Jubouri withdraws from Al-Nujaifi's alliance

Date: 2020-12-08 12:36:13
MP Ahmed Al-Jubouri withdraws from Al-Nujaifi's alliance

Al-Nujaifi warns of "Chaos" in South Iraq

Date: 2020-08-30 12:11:07
Al-Nujaifi warns of "Chaos" in South Iraq

Al-Nujaifi: the obsession with Mosul has not ended

Date: 2021-01-28 18:07:45
Al-Nujaifi: the obsession with Mosul has not ended

Nujaifi's front reveals secret moves about electoral districts

Date: 2020-09-07 16:28:24
Nujaifi's front reveals secret moves about electoral districts

Those opposing the international supervision over the elections want to rig it, the Iraq Front leader says

Date: 2021-02-07 09:53:35
Those opposing the international supervision over the elections want to rig it, the Iraq Front leader says

The Iraqi front appoints Ahmed Abdul-Jubouri as head of the Bloc

Date: 2020-10-27 19:47:35
The Iraqi front appoints Ahmed Abdul-Jubouri as head of the Bloc

Al-Nujaifi receives a delegation of the KDP

Date: 2021-02-08 13:28:28
Al-Nujaifi receives a delegation of the KDP

AL-Nujaifi will not be dismissed from the parliament, a parliamentary source confirms

Date: 2020-11-07 15:00:49
AL-Nujaifi will not be dismissed from the parliament, a parliamentary source confirms