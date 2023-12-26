Al-Nujaba calls for implementing Parliament decision to expel US forces from Iraq

Shafaq News / Al-Nujaba Movement, which is part of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) confirmed the death of one of its members in the American airstrike that targeted a center in Babel Province on Tuesday.

In its statement today, the movement strongly urged the Iraqi government and political entities to shoulder responsibility, implement the Parliament's decision to expel occupation forces entirely from Iraq, and enforce measures that deter such hostile actions while ensuring they won't reoccur.

The statement additionally highlighted that the "Islamic resistance remains committed to executing jihad operations until the last occupying soldier leaves Iraqi soil".

The Iraqi government condemned the US airstrikes on Tuesday, targeting locations affiliated with factions under the umbrella of the Popular Mobilization Forces. The strikes resulted in the death of one member and injured 18 others, including civilians, as a "response" to an attack on a military base in Erbil that caused injuries among US military personnel.

Earlier today, the White House announced President Joe Biden's directive to conduct airstrikes on three sites belonging to Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades and its associated groups in Iraq.

The White House statement clarified that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin briefed President Biden on the incident during a phone call on Monday afternoon, presenting several options. Biden ordered the strikes during that conversation.

The airstrikes specifically targeted "drone activities," with a focus on the activities of the Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades' affiliated groups related to unmanned aerial vehicles.