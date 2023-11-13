Al-Nujaba announces attack on Israel

Shafaq News / The leader of the Al-Nujaba Movement, Akram Al-Kaabi, declared the bombing of Israel, vowing additional attacks. In a statement, Al-Kaabi stated that "the Islamic resistance in Iraq targeted the Eilat settlement in the occupied Palestinian territories, hitting its target by the grace of God and accurate aiming."

He pointed out that neither Jordan nor the Arabian Peninsula could prevent the attack, warning Israel and its major ally, the United States, that they have more in store. He asserted that they will not congratulate them and will make them pay the price for their crimes against the people of Gaza and the children of Gaza.