Al-Nujaba: PMF leader killed in US drone strike in baghdad

2024-01-04T10:49:10+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Al-Nujaba Movement said that Mushtaq Talib Al-Saidi (Abu Taqwa), the Assistant Commander of Baghdad Belt Operations in the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), was killed in a "treacherous" American bombing.

Earlier today, a source from the Iraqi police said that a drone attacked a PMF logistics support headquarters in Palestine Street in Baghdad.

Abu Taqwa and Abu Sajjad were killed during the attack. Six others were wounded, including a PMF officer. The security source said.

On Wednesday, the leader of the Al-Nujaba Movement called Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani, to call Washington to withdraw its forces from Iraq formally.

The Shiite leader warned the United States to leave or face problems.

In Iran, on the commemoration of Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis and Qassem Soleimani, Al-Kaabi pointed out, "There is nothing between us and the United States except weapons and revenge."

