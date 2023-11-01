Al-Nujaba Movement declares military operation to liberate Iraq from foreign forces

Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of the Islamic Resistance Movement, Al-Nujaba, announced on Wednesday that armed factions have made a decisive decision to liberate Iraq militarily from the presence of foreign forces.

In a statement, Akram Al-Kaabi stated, “The Iraqi Islamic resistance has decided to liberate Iraq militarily, and the matter has been resolved. What is coming is greater.”

He emphasized, "No stop, no appeasement, no retreat.”

The Al-Nujaba Movement (Harakat al-Nujaba), also known as the Movement of the Noble Ones, is an Iraqi Shia pro-Iranian forces established in 2013 by Akram Abbas al-Kaabi, its secretary-general, and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps’ (IRGC’s) Qods Force.

The Nujaba Movement is one of the most powerful militias in Iraq, with an estimated 8,000-10,000 fighters. It is also one of the most closely aligned with Iran. The Nujaba Movement’s ideology is based on the Islamic Revolution in Iran and it regards Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as its supreme leader.

The Movement has been involved in the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).