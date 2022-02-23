Al-Nouri: Al-Sadr blocks the blocking one-third

Shafaq News / Jaleel al-Nouri, who is close to the head of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, that the latter is Al-Sadr blocks the blocking one-third.

Al-Nouri wrote an article in which he said that the alliance between al-Sadr, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, and al-Siyada coalition, are facing a minor challenge, which is questioning the Minister of Finance, noting that this will open the door for more challenges, including choosing the new President.

He added that the blocking one-third trick that only the Shiite fell into, and which some Shiite parties tried to take advantage of to break the alliance between the Sadrists, KDP, and al-Siyada and prevent it from forming the new majority government, will negatively affect this community the most.

"If they actually care for the community, they have to know that strengthening the Shiites does not necessarily reside in participating in the government", he said, noting that forming a parliamentary bloc can be a strategic decision.