Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Nouri: Al-Sadr blocks the blocking one-third

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-23T09:00:08+0000
Al-Nouri: Al-Sadr blocks the blocking one-third

Shafaq News / Jaleel al-Nouri, who is close to the head of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, that the latter is Al-Sadr blocks the blocking one-third.

Al-Nouri wrote an article in which he said that the alliance between al-Sadr, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, and al-Siyada coalition, are facing a minor challenge, which is questioning the Minister of Finance, noting that this will open the door for more challenges, including choosing the new President.

He added that the blocking one-third trick that only the Shiite fell into, and which some Shiite parties tried to take advantage of to break the alliance between the Sadrists, KDP, and al-Siyada and prevent it from forming the new majority government, will negatively affect this community the most.

"If they actually care for the community, they have to know that strengthening the Shiites does not necessarily reside in participating in the government", he said, noting that forming a parliamentary bloc can be a strategic decision.

related

Despite Qaani's visit, Al-Sadr insists on a majority Government

Date: 2022-02-08 18:16:17
Despite Qaani's visit, Al-Sadr insists on a majority Government

Saeroun nominates Abdul Hussein Abtaan for Baghdad municipality

Date: 2020-08-05 11:08:02
Saeroun nominates Abdul Hussein Abtaan for Baghdad municipality

Al-Maliki warns of abolishing the election results

Date: 2021-11-17 21:49:33
Al-Maliki warns of abolishing the election results

After meeting the Coordination Framework, al-Sadr insists on forming a "majority government"

Date: 2021-12-02 13:41:06
After meeting the Coordination Framework, al-Sadr insists on forming a "majority government"

Official: Sadrist's decision not to run for the elections is final

Date: 2021-08-06 16:41:29
Official: Sadrist's decision not to run for the elections is final

Al-Sadr: normalization with Israel will be easy if I die

Date: 2021-07-07 20:02:28
Al-Sadr: normalization with Israel will be easy if I die

Within hours, Qaani meets with Muqtada Al-Sadr in Najaf, fails to find solutions

Date: 2022-01-17 20:01:44
Within hours, Qaani meets with Muqtada Al-Sadr in Najaf, fails to find solutions

Al-Sadr welcomes the Court's decision regarding the elections, Al-Nasr Coalition commits to it

Date: 2021-12-27 16:11:35
Al-Sadr welcomes the Court's decision regarding the elections, Al-Nasr Coalition commits to it