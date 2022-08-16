Al-Nasr coalition welcomes Al-Kadhimi's call for national dialogue

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the head of the Al-Nasr (Victory) Coalition, Haider al-Abadi, welcomed the Prime Minister's call for national dialogue.

Al-Abadi welcomed the calls for calm, saying, "the stage is critical, de-escalation is a necessity, and finding exits to the current crisis is a great national need that cannot be postponed."

He continued, "Citizens are waiting for a solution to their suffering, and the politicians' mission is to cooperate to provide solutions for the country's benefit."

Earlier, Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, called on all Iraqi parties to participate in the national dialogue that will take place in the government palace tomorrow, Wednesday.

Al-Kadhimi said in a statement, "I invite our brothers, the leaders of the Iraqi political forces, to a national meeting at the Government Palace tomorrow, Wednesday, to begin a serious national dialogue... In order to address the current political crisis."

"I call on all national parties to stop all kinds of popular and media escalation."

The prime minister stressed the need to resort to dialogue as the most efficient way to address the situation.

He noted that all Iraqi security agencies will not take part in any political conflict.