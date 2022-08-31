Al-Nasr calls for holding an early election after a transition phase

Shafaq News/ Haidar Al-Abadi's al-Nasr (Victory) Alliance on Wednesday called for a "recalibration of the crisis" in Iraq, calling for an early election after a "transition" period.

A statement issued by the former prime minister's bloc urged the Iraqi political parties to "recalibrate the crisis, turn the page of the August 29-30 tragedy, and proceed, seriously and constructively, with outlining the phases of a constitutional and national solution within very close deadlines."

"A solution shall be translated as a clear roadmap that everyone accepts and stands upon legitimate constitutional, legal, and institutional foundations," the statement said, "to find such a solution, it is imperative to pursue dialogue with a positive spirit, express a sense of responsibility, lower the ceiling of demands, and offer reciprocal compromises."

The Shiite alliance's vision, according to the statement, breaks down into phases.

"The first resolve the current crisis and ends the ongoing stalemate. In the second, we agree on broad headings to reform the system to help it clear its self-limitations," it said.

The alliance reiterated a previous call on June 22, 2022, to hold an early election after a transition phase led by an interim cabinet that runs the duties of the government and prepares for holding an early election.

"Without bold and true reform of all forms of corruption, there is no hope for a better regime that can run the duties of state in politics, security, and economy," it said.