Al-Nasr calls for a dialogue between Erbil and Baghdad

Shafaq News / Al-Nasr coalition, headed by Haider al-Abadi, rejected in a statement issued on Sunday any escalation between the Federal and Kurdistan Regional governments, in response to Kurdistan Region’s objection to passing the fiscal deficit law by majority in the Parliament.

The coalition said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "We call for calm and serious dialogue between Baghdad and Erbil to overcome differences, reject any escalation and ethnic-sectarian mobilization, and we warn against threatening unity and coexistence."

He added, "the Kurdish objection on the approval of the fiscal deficit law is a Normal result of the absence of recourse to the constitution, law, institutions and political wisdom."

Earlier today, Sunday, the President of Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, described the Iraqi parliament’s approval of the fiscal deficit law of "borrowing" without the Kurdish approval a "punishment for the region’s residents", noting, "the law undermined an agreement to export the region’s oil through the Iraqi Oil Company SOMO next year." Barzani announced his intention to send a delegation to Baghdad to reach a "solution."

The law to address the fiscal deficit approved by the Iraqi Parliament does not include the salaries of the region’s public sector employees. This prompted the Kurdish MPs to withdraw from the session and sparked angry reactions in Kurdistan Region.