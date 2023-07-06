Al-Nasr Coalition Undecided on Solo or Allied Participation in Provincial Council Elections: Spokesperson

Shafaq News/ A spokesperson to al-Nasr Coalition on Thursday said that the party led by former Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi is yet to decide on whether to run in the forthcoming provincial council elections independently or as part of a political alliance, but assured that its alliance with Ammar al-Hakim's Wisdom Movement persists.

"There is a dynamic political landscape, and the alliances' blueprint has not fully crystallized yet," al-Rudaini said, indicating that al-Nasr Coalition has conducted a field survey of its supporters.

The findings, according to al-Rudaini, revealed that the majority wish for the coalition's solitary participation in the elections, armed with an independent list, separate from other alliances.

"This topic is currently under scrutiny and has not been conclusively resolved yet," he added.

Al-Nasr Coalition had previously joined forces with the Wisdom Stream under the Civil Forces Alliance banner.

Al-Rudaini stated, "This alliance still perseveres and has not yet concluded. Attempts are underway to rejuvenate this alliance, infusing it with vigor for its participation in the provincial council elections."

"Al-Nasr Coalition is currently focused on holding the elections on the preset date, December 18, considering that the mandate of the Commission's Council in the High Electoral Commission concludes on January 7th of the upcoming year."

"Work is currently in progress with political powers and the UN representative to extend the tenure of the Council of Commissioners members by voting on them in the House of Representatives or replacing them before the election date."