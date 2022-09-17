Al-Nasr Coalition: International intention to lead a dialogue among the Iraqi forces

Shafaq News/ The Al-Nasr coalition led by former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi revealed an international intention to solve the political crisis in Iraq through dialogue among all parties.

Ahmed Al-Wandi, the Coalition's spokesperson, told Shafaq News Agency that the international community would support holding national talks among the Iraqi political forces, that most of them "agreed on."

Al-Wandi confirmed Al-Nasr's position regarding the leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr, "we are against the quit of the Sadrist (of politics) because it led to failure in forming the new government."

"The Sadrist movement is an important part of the political process, and excluding it from any government would complicate the political scene in Iraq." He added.

The current political deadlock is considered one of the most extended crises in the modern Iraqi regime since the Iraqi lawmakers failed to elect a new president of the republic and form a new government.

While local and regional calls for calm and dialogue continue, most political figures still refuse any foreign intervention, especially Al-Sadr, hoping to reach an internal solution to the current crisis.

All countries hoped that Iraqis would solve their problems through dialogues, including Iran, the accused of directly intervening in the Iraqi decision.

Earlier, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi revealed that European countries have requested to get the green light to intervene and solve the current crisis in Iraq.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera TV Channel, Raisi said Iran "would be happy to see a new strong government in Iraq. However, Iraqis should not tolerate any U.S. presence anymore."

"Several European countries contacted Tehran to talk about Iraq's crisis. They were informed that the issue only concerns the Iraqi side," he said.