Al-Nakheel center commends reversal of Telegram ban

Shafaq News / The Iraqi government backtracked on its decision to block the Telegram application on Sunday, lifting the ban less than a week after its implementation. This swift reversal has highlighted a digital governance mishap, showcasing governmental disarray in managing the digital realm. Despite the governmental fumble, the move has been commended by observers.

Al-Nakheel Center for Press Rights and Freedoms issued a statement asserting that "the blocking and subsequent reinstatement of Telegram underscores an increasing need to adopt modern and advanced mechanisms in handling social media platforms. There is a necessity to establish a robust cybersecurity infrastructure for the country to safeguard official data and protect citizens' privacy."

The center expressed its hope that "government decisions in addressing this matter mature further, taking more earnest steps in line with legal procedures against platforms that propagate hate speech and incitement. It has become increasingly evident who supports and stands behind these platforms."