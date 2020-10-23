Al-Muthanna protestors to join the October 25 demonstrations

Shafaq News / Protestors in Al-Muthanna Governorate decided on Friday to participate in the 25 October demonstrations to be held next Sunday in the capital, Baghdad.

In a statement, the protestors said, "The October Revolution has achieved many goals, the most important of which is breaking the barrier of fear and liberation and cultivating the spirit of citizenship, after the Islamist parties peeled it off and supported the sectarian and racist spirit that brought us nothing but ruin and destruction to this people".

"we decided to go to Baghdad to participate in the million-strong demonstration on Sunday 10/25/2020", the statement added.

"The demonstration will be organized and peaceful. The security forces and Al-Kadhimi's government will be held responsible if any partisan or intruder involvement mar the demonstrations with vandalism or violence".

There will be a demonstration organized by Samawah residents in the governorate, coinciding with the demonstrations in Baghdad, as by the statement.