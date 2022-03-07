Al-Muthanna demonstrators threaten to escalate their protests
Shafaq News / The responsible for the demonstrations in al-Muthanna governorate, Hamed Abou Ragi'a, revealed that the protests will escalate in case the citizens' demands are not met.
Abou Ragi'a told Shafaq News agency that the demonstrations have remained peaceful until the moment, noting that the protestors have several demands, including decreasing the dollar's exchange rate against the Dinar and the foodstuff prices.
The protestors set a one-week deadline for the authorities to implement their demands, noting that in case this did not happen, the demonstrators will block the highway linking Baghdad and Basra.