Al-Muhandis's family sues al-Kadhimi, Trump

Shafaq News /The family of the late prominent commander of al-Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, has filed a lawsuit against former Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, former US president, Donald Trump, former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, former US ambassador to Baghdad.

Among the complainants is Muhammad Hassan Jaafar, a brother of al-Muhandis.

Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of PMF, and their companions were assassinated in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.