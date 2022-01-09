Al-Mashhadani falls ill, Coordination Framework and Sadrists Brawl, eventful session adjourned

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-09T14:49:48+0000

Shafaq News/ The newly elected Parliament adjourned its first session after a brawl between the Sadrist movement and the Coordination Framework amid reports about the Parliament's Elderly Member, Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, falling ill. A source told Shafaq News Agency that the Coordination Framework presented a list of 88 MPs appealing for the largest bloc. "A committee from the General Secretariat of the Council of Representatives was formed to scrutinize the information presented by the Coordination Framework," the source said. "A brawl erupted between the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement," the source added, "the session was adjourned for discussions. The Elderly Member was transferred to the Ebn Sina after feeling ill."

