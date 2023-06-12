Al-Mandalawi unveils citizen-centric provisions in budget law

Shafaq News / Mohsen Al-Mandlawi, the First Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Council of Representatives, presented today, Monday, the key provisions of the Federal General Budget Law for the fiscal years 2023, 2024, and 2025, which pertain to the welfare of citizens. Highlighting the significance of this budget, he affirmed that it would meet the aspirations of the Iraqi people.

In a statement issued by his office in the early hours of the day, Al-Mandlawi commended the Iraqi people on the passage of the budget law and praised the efforts of the Parliamentary Finance Committee in maturing the law's clauses and incorporating the rights of citizens.

He also expressed gratitude to the deputies for their diligence in approving it, considering it the most important among previous budgets due to its three-year duration, alignment with the government program, and responsiveness to the people's aspirations.

Furthermore, Al-Mandlawi emphasized that both the legislative and executive branches were committed to resolving issues related to lecturers, administrators, contract stability, Popular Mobilization Forces' allowances, guaranteeing pension rights for deceased contract workers who had not been officially confirmed due to reaching the legal retirement age.

He highlighted the inclusion of a significant number of graduates through the creation of new job positions in the provinces and the allocation of sufficient financial resources for them.

The First Deputy Speaker also stated that the current budget focused on reducing expenses and increasing non-oil revenues to maximize state income.

Additionally, it aimed to support employed farmers in modern irrigation systems, implement strategic and service projects, establish a fund for the most impoverished provinces (Reconstruction Fund), with the aim of achieving balanced development and improving their conditions.

Moreover, the budget is expected to provide sufficient allocations to meet the needs of the Ministry of Electricity and the ration card system, secure the necessary funds for the continuity of oil companies' operations, facilitate necessary transfers, and support the dissemination of scientific research at the international level.