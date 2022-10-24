Report

Al-Mandalawi to Romanowski: incoming cabinet should seek "balanced ties" with regional, international players

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-24T16:33:57+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq's legislative body is committed to developing ties with the United States of America, First Deputy Speaker Muhsen al-Mandalawi told the US ambassador to Baghdad, Alina Romanowski, in a meeting on Monday.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, al-Mandalawi said that the government shall meet the aspirations of the Iraqi people and seek "balanced relations" with the regional and international actors.

The lawmaker laid emphasis on the parliament's role in monitoring the government's performance in addition to the legislative duties.

The veteran Fayli Kurdish politician said the parliament is keen to boost its economic, political, and cultural ties.

