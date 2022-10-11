Al-Mandalawi: reparation of Faili Kurds should be proportional to their suffering

Shafaq News/ The reparation should be proportional to the persecution the Faili Kurds suffered at the hands of the former regime, Iraqi parliament's first deputy speaker Muhsen al-Mandalawi said on Tuesday.

Al-Mandalawi's remarks came during a meeting with a delegation from the National Assembly of the Faili Kurds in Erbil earlier today.

The lawmaker commended the assembly's efforts in delivering the voice of the Iraqis, and Faili Kurds in particular, to the world, an official press release said.

"The Faili Kurds experienced the worst types of oppression, injustice, displacement, marginalization, and denature during the era of the dictator regime," he said.

"We should pay more heed to the communities that experienced persecution and reparate them proportionally," he said.