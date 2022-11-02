Al-Mandalawi receives Turkish ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News / The First Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi parliament , Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, received on Wednesday the Turkish ambassador to Baghdad, Ali Riza Guney.

Al-Mandalawi's media office announced in a statement that

the two parties agreed that joint technical committees should be formed between the two countries to address crucial files.

Al-Mandalawi stressed, during the meeting, the need to expedite the final settlement of the water file, noting that the ongoing Turkish attacks and water cuts might disturb the historical relations and harm common interests, according to the statement.