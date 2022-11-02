Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Mandalawi receives Turkish ambassador to Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-02T13:05:47+0000
Al-Mandalawi receives Turkish ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News / The First Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi parliament , Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, received on Wednesday the Turkish ambassador to Baghdad, Ali Riza Guney.

Al-Mandalawi's media office announced in a statement that

the two parties agreed that joint technical committees should be formed between the two countries to address crucial files.

Al-Mandalawi stressed, during the meeting, the need to expedite the final settlement of the water file, noting that the ongoing Turkish attacks and water cuts might disturb the historical relations and harm common interests, according to the statement.

related

President Barzani congratulates Iraq’s Parliament Speaker and his first deputy for winning the confidence vote

Date: 2022-09-28 21:06:38
President Barzani congratulates Iraq’s Parliament Speaker and his first deputy for winning the confidence vote

Several blocs might follow the Sadrist leads and boycott the elections, MP says

Date: 2021-07-18 09:02:15
Several blocs might follow the Sadrist leads and boycott the elections, MP says

The Parliament to determine the fate of "wages and contracts employees" in the next 48 hours

Date: 2021-02-03 15:16:49
The Parliament to determine the fate of "wages and contracts employees" in the next 48 hours

Iraqi Parliament Resumes Sessions After a Two-month Recess

Date: 2021-03-01 16:04:46
Iraqi Parliament Resumes Sessions After a Two-month Recess

Abdullah: we received a list of 40 Presidential candidates

Date: 2022-03-10 09:50:18
Abdullah: we received a list of 40 Presidential candidates

MP reveals Parliamentary and Governmental approaches to amend the electoral law

Date: 2021-04-29 11:43:37
MP reveals Parliamentary and Governmental approaches to amend the electoral law

Iraqi parliament: the borrowing policy will lead to the collapse of the economy

Date: 2020-10-25 10:25:30
Iraqi parliament: the borrowing policy will lead to the collapse of the economy

Shakhwan Abdullah appointed as second deputy Speaker of Iraqi Parliament

Date: 2022-01-09 20:40:30
Shakhwan Abdullah appointed as second deputy Speaker of Iraqi Parliament