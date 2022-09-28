Al-Mandalawi outlines his mission in his new position

2022-09-28

Shafaq News/ The newly elected first deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Mohsen al-Mandalawi, said he will work relentlessly to supervise the executive authority, optimize the legislative work, and form a strong and competent government. In a statement he issued earlier today, Wednesday, Al-Mandalawi said that his election is a "huge responsibility" that requires "more efforts to improve the parliamentary work and supervise all the departments affiliated with the executive authority to ensure they discharge their duties optimally." "We have an opportunity that requires more cooperation and confidence between all political forces and popular bodies in order to provide the needs of Iraqis and meet their demands." "We look forward to forming a competent and strong government capable of performing its duties and achieving the people's aspirations." Al-Mandalawi said he is committed to providing the best services and improving the infrastructure in the country, and addressing the shortcomings that resulted in the emergence of contract employees and daily wagers in government departments.

