Al-Mandalawi: corruption undermines the state institutions

Shafaq News/ Corruption undermines the state institutions in Iraq, the first deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Muhsen al-Mandalawi, said on Wednesday.

Al-Mandalawi, according to a readout issued by his bureau, received the head of the federal integrity commission, Judge Haidar Hanoun, in his office today.

Al-Mandalawi called for investing national energy in the commission to combat corruption, adopting transparency, and involving the people in this battle.

The meeting, according to the readout, discussed updates on the theft of the century, stressing the need to stop public money waste, bringing corrupts to justice, and cooperating with the judiciary for this purpose.