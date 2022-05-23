Report

Al-Maliki: we want a government that condones productive opposition

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-23T13:54:03+0000
Shafaq News/ The head of the State of Law bloc, Nouri al-Maliki, said that the new government shall condone the presence of a productive opposition front capable of rectifying its work.

Al-Maliki's remarks came during a meeting he held at his bureau with Turkey's ambassador to Iraq, Alireza Guney, earlier today, Monday.

Al-Maliki discussed with his guest the latest updates on the political and security situation in Iraq, the bilateral ties between Baghdad and Turkey, and the water crisis in Iraq.

Al-Maliki called for "establishing the foundations of stability in the region, easing the tensions, resolving the ongoing disputes via dialogue, respecting the sovereignty of the states, and rejecting interferences and incursions."

The head of the State of Law bloc hoped that the desire to resume the dialogue would usher at the end of the political deadlock, calling for "expediting the formation of a homogeneous government that respects the representation of the social components and provides a favorable environment for a productive opposition capable of rectifying the government's work and guarantees the stability of the political system."

