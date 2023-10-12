Al-Maliki warns against military aid to Israel amid ongoing conflict

Shafaq News / Nouri al-Maliki, the Secretary-General of the Islamic Dawa Party, issued a warning on Thursday, urging countries to refrain from providing military assistance to Israel, as it would escalate the conflict. He also considered "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" to be the harshest defeat for Israel since its establishment.

Al-Maliki stated that "any military assistance represents active participation in the war against the Palestinian people and bears responsibility for the potential expansion of the conflict."

He added, "What Israel is currently facing is its harshest defeat since 1948, and what is to come will be even greater." He pointed out that "the occupation has proven for seven decades that the peace agreements and the rush towards normalization with the Zionist entity are nothing more than a fallacy shattered by Palestinian militants."

He continued, "ISIS and Zionism are two sides of the same coin, stemming from the same origin and sharing the same agenda."

He went on to say, "We salute the Palestinian people, Palestinian resistance, and Lebanese resistance in their battle to defend their rights and confront the Zionist entity," adding, "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood is a heroic operation carried out by Palestinian champions with the support of honorable stances from Arab nations."

Al-Maliki asserted that "the organized killing of Palestinians in Gaza by the Zionist military machine represents a continuation of the heinous Zionist doctrine of genocide."

He emphasized that "what is happening in occupied Palestine is a disgrace on the foreheads of countries that claim to defend rights while inciting the Zionist entity to commit crimes."

Al-Maliki questioned, "Where are the United Nations, the international system, and human rights? Is there anything worse than what we are witnessing today in terms of support for the treacherous Zionist war machine?"

He concluded by saying, "What matters to us are the positions of our Muslim and Arab brothers who must stand alongside their Palestinian brothers and the sacred cause."