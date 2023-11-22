Al-Maliki warns against escalation following US airstrikes on PMF bases

Shafaq News / Iraqi State of Law Coalition leader Nouri al-Maliki warned today, Wednesday, of potential new "confrontations" due to American airstrikes targeting bases of al-Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF), emphasizing that the principle of force will not be a helpful factor in resolving crises.

Al-Maliki mentioned on "X" platform that "the recent bombing by US forces against the headquarters of the security forces and the PMF in several cities in the country is reprehensible, condemned, and a serious matter that could lead to further unwanted confrontations on Iraqi soil."

He further added, "We consider these actions a blatant violation of Iraq's sovereignty and security. Relying on the principle of force will not be a helpful factor in overcoming crises, especially as the government is committed to protecting diplomatic missions and security headquarters where advisors from the Global Coalition are stationed."